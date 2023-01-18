Phuket Minivan Taxi Driver High On Meth Has His Driving License Withdrawn









An intoxicated minivan driver who admitted to taking methamphetamine pills and driving with a flat tire, causing sparks to come from a front wheel in Thalang, has had his driving license withdrawn.

The Phuket Land Transport Office told the Phuket Express this week that the driving license of the minivan driver identified only as Mr. Pichai is withdrawn as he was driving and using illegal drugs.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

