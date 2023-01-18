Phuket Minivan Taxi Driver High On Meth Has His Driving License Withdrawn

January 18, 2023 TN
Phuket Airport taxi minibus service

Phuket Airport taxi minibus service. Photo: Merrylands1970. CC BY-SA 4.0.




An intoxicated minivan driver who admitted to taking methamphetamine pills and driving with a flat tire, causing sparks to come from a front wheel in Thalang, has had his driving license withdrawn.

The Phuket Land Transport Office told the Phuket Express this week that the driving license of the minivan driver identified only as Mr. Pichai is withdrawn as he was driving and using illegal drugs.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Inside the Phuket International Airport terminal

Wanted Singaporean Suspect in Ponzi Scheme Arrested at Phuket Airport

January 17, 2023 TN
Choeng Thale in Thalang District, Phuket

Saint Christopher and Nevis Man Wanted by US Arrested in Phuket

January 15, 2023 TN
Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town

Foreigners Who Allegedly Attacked Thai Tourists in Koh Samui Reportedly Relocated to Phuket

January 13, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Mae Klong River in Samut Songkhram

Eight bodies found after oil tank fire in Samut Songkhram, search continues for one missing man

January 18, 2023 TN
Phuket Airport taxi minibus service

Phuket Minivan Taxi Driver High On Meth Has His Driving License Withdrawn

January 18, 2023 TN
The ENTOP Mada 9: a supercar prototype has been built from the ground up at the Navavari Center of Technical and Vocational Education of Afghanistan

Taliban unveils Mada 9, Afghanistan’s Toyota-powered super sports car

January 17, 2023 TN
Train running through Talad Rom Hub, also known as Maeklong Railway Market in Samut Songkhram

Mae Klong Railway Market (Talad Rom Hub) in Samut Songkhram

January 17, 2023 TN
MI-17 V5 helicopter at Don Mueang, Bangkok

Thai military probing soldier’s involvement in police, DSI extortion scandal

January 17, 2023 TN