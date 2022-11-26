Suspect robs minimart at knifepoint in Thalang
Police are hunting for a suspect who robbed at knifepoint a mini-mart in Thalang.
The Thalang Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified of the incident at 5:50 P.M. yesterday (November 24th) at a mini-mart in Baan Liphon in the Sri Soonthorn sub-district.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.