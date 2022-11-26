November 26, 2022

Suspect robs minimart at knifepoint in Thalang

7 hours ago TN
A Family Mart minimart and pharmacy in a backstreet of Patong in Phuket

A Family Mart minimart and pharmacy in a backstreet of Patong in Phuket. Photo: PercyGermany - Jan Friedrich / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




Police are hunting for a suspect who robbed at knifepoint a mini-mart in Thalang.

The Thalang Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified of the incident at 5:50 P.M. yesterday (November 24th) at a mini-mart in Baan Liphon in the Sri Soonthorn sub-district.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Phuket Bangla Road (Soi Bangla) by night

Female beer vendor in Phuket takes off her clothes in protest after being warned for illegally selling alcohol

1 day ago TN
Man carrying bags during Thailand floods in November 2011

Phuket suffers serious flooding during rush hours

1 day ago TN
Tuk-tuk Taxi In Phuket

Polish motorbike rider dies after colliding with a taxi in Kamala

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Toyota police car in Lampang

Government Unveils Urgent Narcotics Action Plan

34 mins ago TN
Phuket Provincial Prison under construction in Thalang District

Prison inmates in Thailand can watch World Cup matches, but only up to 9pm

39 mins ago TN
Airplane landing at Phuket Airport

Thai Airways Names New CEO Amid Restructuring Plan

42 mins ago TN
CSD Crime Suppression Division, a police force especially working against drug trafficking

Chon Buri car-theft gang busted in Nonthaburi

2 hours ago TN
Mercedes-Benz 814D fire engine

Girlfriend sets her boyfriend’s Pattaya rental room on fire after jealous fit

7 hours ago TN