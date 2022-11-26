November 26, 2022

Girlfriend sets her boyfriend’s Pattaya rental room on fire after jealous fit

Mercedes-Benz 814D fire engine

Mercedes-Benz 814D fire engine. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




A young woman reportedly set a fire in her boyfriend’s rental room after she accused him of having an affair with another woman in the Pattaya area.

The Nongprue Police was notified of the incident at 1:30 A.M. (November 26th) at a rental room on Phon Prapa Nimit Road in Nongprue.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News



