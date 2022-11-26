Girlfriend sets her boyfriend’s Pattaya rental room on fire after jealous fit
A young woman reportedly set a fire in her boyfriend’s rental room after she accused him of having an affair with another woman in the Pattaya area.
The Nongprue Police was notified of the incident at 1:30 A.M. (November 26th) at a rental room on Phon Prapa Nimit Road in Nongprue.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News
