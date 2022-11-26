Chon Buri car-theft gang busted in Nonthaburi









Police have seized a total of 64 cars from seven locations in Nonthaburi believed to be used by a gang preying on owners who had pledged their vehicles for loans. The gang refused to return the vehicles and resold them.

Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police raided the seven locations — warehouses, houses and car parks — as part of a crackdown on the “Jae Ploy Chon Buri” gang.

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

