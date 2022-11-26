November 26, 2022

Chon Buri car-theft gang busted in Nonthaburi

2 hours ago TN
CSD Crime Suppression Division, a police force especially working against drug trafficking

CSD Crime Suppression Division, a police force especially working against drug trafficking. Photo: Government of Thailand.




Police have seized a total of 64 cars from seven locations in Nonthaburi believed to be used by a gang preying on owners who had pledged their vehicles for loans. The gang refused to return the vehicles and resold them.

Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police raided the seven locations — warehouses, houses and car parks — as part of a crackdown on the “Jae Ploy Chon Buri” gang.

Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST



Chon Buri car-theft gang busted in Nonthaburi

2 hours ago TN

