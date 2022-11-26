November 26, 2022

Thai Airways Names New CEO Amid Restructuring Plan

Airplane landing at Phuket Airport

Airplane landing in Thailand. Photo: Sontaya / PxHere.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thai Airways International PCL on Friday (26 Nov) said Chai Eamsiri would become the company’s chief executive from February 1, as it proceeds with a pandemic-driven restructuring plan.

The company said in a statement that Chai, currently the firm’s chief financial officer, was chosen for the top job from 53 internal and external candidates.

It also said, “The appointment is a crucial next step to build trust and confidence among the creditors, passengers and business partners,” adding that Chai had 37 years of experience and knowledge in the Thai aviation industry.

