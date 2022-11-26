Thai Airways Names New CEO Amid Restructuring Plan









BANGKOK (NNT) – Thai Airways International PCL on Friday (26 Nov) said Chai Eamsiri would become the company’s chief executive from February 1, as it proceeds with a pandemic-driven restructuring plan.

The company said in a statement that Chai, currently the firm’s chief financial officer, was chosen for the top job from 53 internal and external candidates.

It also said, “The appointment is a crucial next step to build trust and confidence among the creditors, passengers and business partners,” adding that Chai had 37 years of experience and knowledge in the Thai aviation industry.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

