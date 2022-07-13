Thai Airways seeks court approval for its revised rehabilitation plan









Thai Airways International submitted a petition to the Central Bankruptcy Court on July 1st, seeking to revise its rehabilitation plan, after the flag carrier improved its performance, with an expectation that it may exit the plan on or before the 2025 deadline.

Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said that, yesterday (Tuesday), the cabinet acknowledged THAI’s progress report, prepared by the committee tasked with following up on the airline’s performance under the court-approved rehabilitation program.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

