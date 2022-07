The mother who admitted to having pimped her nine-year-old daughter and selling a video clip of the sexual act has been arrested at their home in Saraburi, according to Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) police.

The ATPD and local police conducted a raid on the house in tambon Dong Ta Ngao of Don Phut district where they detained Chantra (surname withheld), 26, on Monday night.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

