July 14, 2022

Two elephants rescued after falling into a ditch in Nakhon Nayok

12 hours ago TN
Wild elephants walking in Khao Yai National Park

Wild elephants walking up a road in the area of Khao Yai National Park, Nakhon Ratchasima. Photo: Khunkay.




A pair of elephants, a baby and its mother were rescued Wednesday in Thailand’s Khao Yai National Park after falling down a two-meter deep ditch.

According to the team that assisted in the rescue operation, the one-year-old baby fell into a drainage pipe belonging to a hotel complex in Nakhon Nayok, located in the area of the Khao Yai National Park.

The rescue took three hours and involved teams from a nearby resort, local villagers and national park officials. A veterinarian had to provide medical aid and “stimulate the heart” of the elephant, which had stopped breathing due to the impact.

The elephant regained consciousness after she was stimulated by a veterinarian and her baby.

As soon as she recovered, park authorities released the two animals back into the rainforest where they live.

-Thailand News (TN)

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



