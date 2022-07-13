Two elephants rescued after falling into a ditch in Nakhon Nayok
A pair of elephants, a baby and its mother were rescued Wednesday in Thailand’s Khao Yai National Park after falling down a two-meter deep ditch.
According to the team that assisted in the rescue operation, the one-year-old baby fell into a drainage pipe belonging to a hotel complex in Nakhon Nayok, located in the area of the Khao Yai National Park.
เจ้าหน้าที่อุทยานแห่งชาติเขาใหญ่ และอาสาสมัคร เข้าช่วยเหลือลูกช้างป่าตกท่อระบายน้ำ ขณะที่แม่ช้างที่เฝ้าดูอยู่ไม่ห่าง เกิดหมดสติหน้าทิ่มลงบ่อหลังถูกยิงยาซึม จึงต้องเร่งปฐมพยาบาลช่วยชีวิต ก่อนเดินกลับเข้าป่าอย่างปลอดภัย
ข่าวที่เกี่ยวข้อง :https://t.co/MP0SabZgJs pic.twitter.com/IYKi44oZrH
— กรมอุทยานแห่งชาติ สัตว์ป่า และพันธุ์พืช (@pr_prdnp) July 13, 2022
The rescue took three hours and involved teams from a nearby resort, local villagers and national park officials. A veterinarian had to provide medical aid and “stimulate the heart” of the elephant, which had stopped breathing due to the impact.
The elephant regained consciousness after she was stimulated by a veterinarian and her baby.
As soon as she recovered, park authorities released the two animals back into the rainforest where they live.
-Thailand News (TN)