Thailand Aims to Ensure Upgrade in Trafficking Report Status









BANGKOK (NNT) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently acknowledged the resolve of Thailand’s government in eradicating human trafficking and forced labor during his meeting with Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The premier confirmed to Blinken that Thailand has made combating human trafficking a national priority and will make every effort to address the issue effectively. He also extended an invitation to U.S. President Joe Biden to attend the November APEC forum in Bangkok.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

