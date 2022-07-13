July 13, 2022

Thailand Aims to Ensure Upgrade in Trafficking Report Status

35 mins ago TN
Cabinet Meeting with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House

Cabinet Meeting with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




BANGKOK (NNT) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently acknowledged the resolve of Thailand’s government in eradicating human trafficking and forced labor during his meeting with Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The premier confirmed to Blinken that Thailand has made combating human trafficking a national priority and will make every effort to address the issue effectively. He also extended an invitation to U.S. President Joe Biden to attend the November APEC forum in Bangkok.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

