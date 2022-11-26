November 26, 2022

Four boys arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycles in Khon Kaen

3 hours ago TN
Honda Wave motorcycles

Honda Wave motorcycles in Thailand. Photo: Juen.




Thai police arrested four teenagers and seized 11 stolen motorcycles and spare parts in a raid on a garage in Mueang District of the north-eastern province of Khon Kaen on Friday.

Pol Maj-Gen Noppakao Sommanas, commander of the provincial police, said that the group, aged 13 and 14, claimed that they learned the tricks of stealing motorcycles online.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



