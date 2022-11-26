November 26, 2022

Bid to extend the period of selling alcoholic beverages until 4am fails

3 hours ago
A pub restaurant in Khao San Road, Bangkok

A pub restaurant in Khao San Road, Bangkok.




The Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee on Friday dismissed a private sector proposal to extend the period of selling alcoholic beverages at night venues until 4am.

The committee’s prime concern with the proposal was a potential increase in road accidents due to increased alcohol consumption, said Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong, chief of the Department of Disease Control, who is also the committee’s secretary.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST



