Bid to extend the period of selling alcoholic beverages until 4am fails
The Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee on Friday dismissed a private sector proposal to extend the period of selling alcoholic beverages at night venues until 4am.
The committee’s prime concern with the proposal was a potential increase in road accidents due to increased alcohol consumption, said Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong, chief of the Department of Disease Control, who is also the committee’s secretary.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST
