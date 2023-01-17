Taliban unveils Mada 9, Afghanistan’s Toyota-powered super sports car

The ENTOP Mada 9: a supercar prototype has been built from the ground up at the Navavari Center of Technical and Vocational Education of Afghanistan. Photo: Twitter.









More than a year has passed since the Taliban regained government in Afghanistan, an event that has had serious repercussions for human rights in the country, especially for women and girls. However, it seems that the Taliban regime wants to boost certain industrial sectors in the country, such as the automobile industry.

Approved, then, by the Afghan government and with the first photos and videos already available online and on social media, the look and style of what will be the first super sports car manufactured in Afghanistan is already known. Its name is Mada 9, although according to its creator, it will be nicknamed “Black Swan”, and from the photographs we can understand why.

With sharp lines and in a striking black color (although, according to company networks, it will also be available in white), this car is manufactured by the country’s ENTOP, who has advertised on social media the manufacture of this model with rather dark and military-themed aesthetics, certainly aggressive.

Meet the ENTOP Mada 9: a supercar prototype has been built from the ground up at the Navavari Center of Technical and Vocational Education of Afghanistan. It is reportedly powered by a modified 1.8L 4-cylinder Toyota Corolla engine and uses F1-style pushrod suspension. pic.twitter.com/5gRpHH6bSk — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) January 15, 2023

Not much is known about this sports car. According to the specialized website Carsguide, the Mada 9 could mount the engine of a Toyota Corolla (a 1.8-liter four-cylinder transversely mounted, apparently), on a tube-frame chassis with pushrod suspension. The chassis would be designed to make room for a hybrid engine or electric system, which would arrive in the future.

There is still no news about the price or when it will go on sale, although it will probably be during this year. In the Youtube channel of this Afghan company you can see how the manufacturing process has been and, likewise, listen to some of the statements of its creator and CEO of ENTOP, Muhammad Raza Ahmadi, who defends that the image of Afghanistan abroad does not correspond to the reality of the country.

“Foreigners think that all the people of Afghanistan are poor and need humanitarian aid,” he explains in an interview that can be seen on his social media, in which he stresses the importance of the launch of this new vehicle to demonstrate the country’s technological and industrial potential.

For the moment, we are waiting to know more details about this sports car, details that will surely not take long to arrive due to ENTOP’s activity in social media.

-Thailand News (TN)

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





