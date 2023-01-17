One Killed, 16 Injured in Tanker Explosion in Samut Songkhram









SAMUT SONGKHRAM, Jan 17 (TNA) – An oil tanker exploded on Tuesday at a dockyard in Samut Songkhram province, killing one person and injuring 16 others.

The tanker caught fire after explosions, prompting fire fighters to rush to the scene to control the blaze.

Samut Songkhram governor confirmed that the tanker Smooth Sea 22 exploded when it contained 25,000 litres of fuel oil. It docked at Ruammitr Dockyard on the Mae Klong River for regular maintenance.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





