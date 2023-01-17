One Killed, 16 Injured in Tanker Explosion in Samut Songkhram

January 17, 2023 TN
Firefighters extinguishing a fire

Firefighters extinguishing a fire. Image: skeeze.




SAMUT SONGKHRAM, Jan 17 (TNA) – An oil tanker exploded on Tuesday at a dockyard in Samut Songkhram province, killing one person and injuring 16 others.

The tanker caught fire after explosions, prompting fire fighters to rush to the scene to control the blaze.

Samut Songkhram governor confirmed that the tanker Smooth Sea 22 exploded when it contained 25,000 litres of fuel oil. It docked at Ruammitr Dockyard on the Mae Klong River for regular maintenance.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Chanthanimit in Chanthaburi District

Navy sorry after helicopter blows down tents, hurting children in Chanthaburi

January 15, 2023 TN
Tiger Cave Temple (Wat Tham Suea) in Krabi

German Tourist Seriously Injured After Falling at Tiger Cave Temple in Krabi

January 11, 2023 TN
Old building in Phukhao Thong, Sukhirin District, Narathiwat

Defence volunteer dies, two injured in ambush by insurgents in Narathiwat

January 11, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

The ENTOP Mada 9: a supercar prototype has been built from the ground up at the Navavari Center of Technical and Vocational Education of Afghanistan

Taliban unveils Mada 9, Afghanistan’s Toyota-powered super sports car

January 17, 2023 TN
Train running through Talad Rom Hub, also known as Maeklong Railway Market in Samut Songkhram

Mae Klong Railway Market (Talad Rom Hub) in Samut Songkhram

January 17, 2023 TN
MI-17 V5 helicopter at Don Mueang, Bangkok

Thai military probing soldier’s involvement in police, DSI extortion scandal

January 17, 2023 TN
Dengue and Malaria patients in the Mahidol Tropical Medicine Hospital

Malaria and dengue fever cases likely to increase this year in Thailand

January 17, 2023 TN
Firefighters extinguishing a fire

One Killed, 16 Injured in Tanker Explosion in Samut Songkhram

January 17, 2023 TN