Malaria and dengue fever cases likely to increase this year in Thailand









The number of malaria and dengue fever cases is expected to be 3-4 times higher than in 2022, according to Dr. Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the Disease Control Department.

Quoting the Malaria Information System, he said there were 10,174 cases last year, three times the cases in 2021 and 45,145 dengue fever cases, an increase of 4.5 times the figure in the same year.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





