Malaria and dengue fever cases likely to increase this year in Thailand

January 17, 2023 TN
Dengue and Malaria patients in the Mahidol Tropical Medicine Hospital

Dengue patients in the Mahidol Tropical Medicine Hospital. Photo: Vaccines at Sanofi / flickr.




The number of malaria and dengue fever cases is expected to be 3-4 times higher than in 2022, according to Dr. Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the Disease Control Department.

Quoting the Malaria Information System, he said there were 10,174 cases last year, three times the cases in 2021 and 45,145 dengue fever cases, an increase of 4.5 times the figure in the same year.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



