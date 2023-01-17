Thai military probing soldier’s involvement in police, DSI extortion scandal









An armed forces fact-finding panel is looking into a soldier’s alleged involvement in the police extortion of millions of baht in exchange for the release of 11 Chinese suspects found hiding in a former consul-general’s house in Bangkok.

Lt Gen Teerapong Pattamasing Na Ayutthaya, director general of civil affairs and spokesman for the Royal Thai Armed Forces Command, said on Tuesday the accused soldier was attached to the Armed Forces Security Centre, the military police.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam and Bangkok Post Online Reporters

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





