Thai military probing soldier’s involvement in police, DSI extortion scandal

January 17, 2023 TN
MI-17 V5 helicopter at Don Mueang, Bangkok

Royal Thai Army MI-17 V5 helicopter at Don Mueang, Bangkok. Image: Por Khan.




An armed forces fact-finding panel is looking into a soldier’s alleged involvement in the police extortion of millions of baht in exchange for the release of 11 Chinese suspects found hiding in a former consul-general’s house in Bangkok.

Lt Gen Teerapong Pattamasing Na Ayutthaya, director general of civil affairs and spokesman for the Royal Thai Armed Forces Command, said on Tuesday the accused soldier was attached to the Armed Forces Security Centre, the military police.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam and Bangkok Post Online Reporters



