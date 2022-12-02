December 2, 2022

Phuket company allegedly connected to Chinese ‘mafia’ boss Tuhao charged for having snakes illegally

6 hours ago TN
Patong Hill in Phuket

Patong Hill in Phuket. Photo: Roma Neus.




Charges have been pressed against a caretaker for illegal possession of snakes at a company which is reportedly related to the alleged Chinese “mafia” boss ‘Tuhao’.

The Phuket Provincial Police Commander Major General Sermphan Sirikong told the Phuket Express today (December 1st):

“One of the companies that officers inspected yesterday was the Royal Park Phuket Co. Ltd (Snake Garden) in which they found many snakes in glass boxes and which was previously used to sell herb products located in Wichit.”

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



