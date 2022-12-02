Phuket company allegedly connected to Chinese ‘mafia’ boss Tuhao charged for having snakes illegally









Charges have been pressed against a caretaker for illegal possession of snakes at a company which is reportedly related to the alleged Chinese “mafia” boss ‘Tuhao’.

The Phuket Provincial Police Commander Major General Sermphan Sirikong told the Phuket Express today (December 1st):

“One of the companies that officers inspected yesterday was the Royal Park Phuket Co. Ltd (Snake Garden) in which they found many snakes in glass boxes and which was previously used to sell herb products located in Wichit.”

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





