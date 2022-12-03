Fire in CentralWorld shopping complex in Bangkok under control









A fire erupted on the first floor of the CentralWorld shopping complex in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district on Saturday afternoon but was put out by firefighters shortly after 5pm.

Black smoke was seen billowing from the mall and several eyewitnesses posted social-media videos of flames near an escalator in the Groove zone.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

