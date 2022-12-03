Probe ordered after 17 defence students hospitalised after harsh training in Narathiwat









The commander of the Fourth Army Region has ordered an investigation after 17 territorial defence students, in Thailand’s southern province of Narathiwat, were sent to hospital suffering from severe dehydration, some of whom had to be given dialysis

A Facebook post, by someone who calls himself “Sariman”, asked why first year territorial defence students are being sent to hospital after being subjected to harsh training and whether it was worth it. The urine of some of the students had even turned brown, a sign of dehydration.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

