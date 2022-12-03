December 3, 2022

Thailand Industrial Fair Officially Kicks Off

7 hours ago TN
Thailand Industrial Fair

Thailand Industrial Fair, a famous event for Industrial Machinery, Equipment Tools, Packaging Machinery, Material Handling, Industrial Supplies, Warehousing and Logistics. Photo: TIF (Thailand Industrial Fair).




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thailand Industrial Fair is happening now, promoting Thai products and businesses while featuring a wide range of items at affordable prices.

The launching of the event was presided over by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The industrial fair is geared towards general consumers through the sales of locally made items from some 1,200 manufacturers. The event also features workshops and exhibitions aimed at inspiring attendees to start their own business.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



