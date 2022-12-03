December 3, 2022

Boy seen smoking weed using a pipe stage-managed: Public Health Minister

7 hours ago TN
Thailand's Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul

Thailand's Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Photo: Rameshe999. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Thailand’s Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, said today (Saturday) that he believes the smoking of weed by young boys in Pattaya was stage-managed to discredit the Bhumjaithai Party and its policy to decriminalise cannabis and hemp.

Responding to an image, widely shared on social media, of a few young boys smoking weed from a bamboo pipe at the Pattaya fish market on Friday, Anutin said he questions how a 9-year-old boy could afford to buy the pipe and the weed, believing that the scene was stage-managed.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



