December 4, 2022

Two Pattaya pubs face closure after raids

31 mins ago TN
Neon lights in Pattaya

Neon lights in Pattaya. Image: jorisamonen (PIxabay).




CHON BURI: Two pubs in Pattaya were found operating without permits and opening beyond the 2am closing time in separate raids by teams of police and administrative officials early on Sunday.

The two entertainment venues – New Fino and Up To You Karaoke pubs – were located in Bang Lamung district under the jurisdiction of Pattaya police.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST



