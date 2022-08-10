August 10, 2022

Thailand to Host 67th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair

55 mins ago TN
Bangkok IMPACT Arena Expo, Nonthaburi

Bangkok IMPACT Arena Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi. Photo: Banphot Nuchleang.




BANGKOK (NNT) – To promote Thailand’s gems and jewelry industry, the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) and the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT) will organize the 67th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair in September.

Thailand’s Gems and Jewelry Fair is an event that brings together entrepreneurs and individuals in the gems and jewelry sector from Thailand and around the world to interact and grow business prospects, including jewelry trend updating.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Flooded street in Bangkok

All-out Efforts Done to Protect Bangkok from Flooding

23 mins ago TN
Bangkok's BMA Volvo FM 6x4 fire truck

Fire at building close to German embassy in Bangkok under control

2 days ago TN
Two BTS SkyTrains pass each other at the Nana station on the Sukhumvit Line

BMA to Start Collecting Green Line Fares

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Visa on arrival's queue at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Phuket expects 150,000 more Indian tourists this year

15 mins ago TN
Floods in Bangkok

Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Mulan expected in 25 provinces this Thursday

20 mins ago TN
Flooded street in Bangkok

All-out Efforts Done to Protect Bangkok from Flooding

23 mins ago TN
Terrace farming in the Subak system in Bali, Indonesia

Boeing 737 mysteriously appears in a field in Bali and nobody knows how it got there

34 mins ago TN
Koh Phangan island in Thailand

Spanish and Belarussian lost tourists found in Koh Phangan forest

48 mins ago TN