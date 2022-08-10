Thailand to Host 67th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair









BANGKOK (NNT) – To promote Thailand’s gems and jewelry industry, the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) and the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT) will organize the 67th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair in September.

Thailand’s Gems and Jewelry Fair is an event that brings together entrepreneurs and individuals in the gems and jewelry sector from Thailand and around the world to interact and grow business prospects, including jewelry trend updating.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

