August 10, 2022

Spanish and Belarussian lost tourists found in Koh Phangan forest

48 mins ago TN
Koh Phangan island in Thailand

Koh Phangan island in Thailand. Image: Manfred Werner.




SURAT THANI: Two foreign tourists who reported by phone they had lost their way while walking in a forest on Koh Phangan were found and brought to safety by a search party on Tuesday night.

About 8pm, Koh Phangan tourist police received an emergency call on hotline 1155 from two foreign tourists, a Spanish man and Belarussian woman.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Assawin Pakkawan
BANGKOK POST

