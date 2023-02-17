Korean Ambassador Visits Buriram to Discuss Economic, Cultural Exchange

Seoul Station and Former Daewoo Group Headquarters Building in South Korea. Photo: Kys951.









BURIRAM, Feb 17 (TNA) – South Korean Ambassador to Thailand Moon Seung-hyun visited Buriram province as the Korean Cultural Center in Thailand hosted audition with famous Korean agencies at a school and donated educational materials for Korean majored students.

During the two-day trip, the ambassador met Buriram Governor Chaiwat Junthirapong and Buriram United chairman Newin Chidchob. They discussed many issues, such as carbon neutrality policy, renewable energy, economy, agriculture and logistics.

