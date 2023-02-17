Korean Ambassador Visits Buriram to Discuss Economic, Cultural Exchange

February 17, 2023 TN
Seoul Station and Hangang-daro in South Korea

Seoul Station and Former Daewoo Group Headquarters Building in South Korea. Photo: Kys951.




BURIRAM, Feb 17 (TNA) – South Korean Ambassador to Thailand Moon Seung-hyun visited Buriram province as the Korean Cultural Center in Thailand hosted audition with famous Korean agencies at a school and donated educational materials for Korean majored students.

During the two-day trip, the ambassador met Buriram Governor Chaiwat Junthirapong and Buriram United chairman Newin Chidchob. They discussed many issues, such as carbon neutrality policy, renewable energy, economy, agriculture and logistics.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



