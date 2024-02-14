Australian Governor-General Begins Historic Thailand Visit

Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia David Hurley, along with his wife Linda Hurley, began a significant five-day official visit to Thailand on Tuesday (Feb 13). The trip marks the first visit by an Australian governor-general to Thailand in seven years, underscoring the enduring ties between the two countries.

Thailand-Australia ties strengthen

The government’s welcoming party, led by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, included Thailand’s Ambassador to Australia, Arjaree Sriratanaban, Nattapong Lathapipat, the acting director-general of the Department of Protocol, and a group of high-ranking officials.

Hurley’s visit highlights the deep connections between Australia and Thailand, involving links between the royal families, governmental collaborations, and relationships at the people-to-people level. These elements contribute to the robust partnership that has existed between the two nations for many decades.

The official visit is expected to further enhance bilateral cooperation as strategic partners, reinforcing the commitment of both nations to enhance their relationship.

Hurley’s visit concludes on February 17.

Source: National News Bureau of Thailand

National News Bureau of Thailand / Facebook

