Health Minister Addresses Drug Policy Critique

BANGKOK (NNT) – Dr. Cholnan Srikaew, Minister of Public Health, stated that his ministry undertook a meticulous process in adjusting the ministerial regulation regarding drug possession.

Possession of more than 5 meth pills in Thailand to constitute dealing

The statement was made in response to criticisms following the adjustment. Under the current regulation, individuals possessing no more than five methamphetamine pills will be regarded as drug users, not dealers. This is a change from the previous threshold of 10 pills. Now, possession of more than five pills could classify a person as a dealer, pending approval.

When asked about the possibility of revising the regulation, Dr. Cholnan mentioned that considerations must include who and which groups are requesting the review and for what reasons. He reiterated that before becoming a ministerial regulation, the ministry drafted the regulation and entered a 15-day public consultation period to gather feedback.

