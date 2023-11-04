Possession of more than 5 meth pills in Thailand to constitute dealing
Public health, anti-narcotic officials and the police have reached a consensus that possessing more than five meth pills will constitute dealing in the drug, as the Thai government escalates the fight against the scourge of methamphetamine use.
Dr. Kittisak Aksornwong, acting on behalf of the deputy public health permanent secretary, said that officials will, however, also have to consider the behaviour of a suspect caught with more than five meth pills and whether they intended to sell.
By Thai PBS World