Possession of more than 5 meth pills in Thailand to constitute dealing

Public health, anti-narcotic officials and the police have reached a consensus that possessing more than five meth pills will constitute dealing in the drug, as the Thai government escalates the fight against the scourge of methamphetamine use.

Thailand Changes Criteria for Number of Methamphetamine Pills that Makes Someone Legally a Dealer

Dr. Kittisak Aksornwong, acting on behalf of the deputy public health permanent secretary, said that officials will, however, also have to consider the behaviour of a suspect caught with more than five meth pills and whether they intended to sell.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts