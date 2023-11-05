Couple Injured, 3 Kids Flee in Terror From Brazen Daylight Shooting and Kidnapping Attempt in Pattaya
A couple were injured from gunshot wounds while three kids fled in terror after an unknown male suspect opened fire at them in what Nongprue police are calling a debt-related incident over the weekend.
As of today, November 6th, 2023, the suspect is still at large.
Lieutenant Colonel Jeerasak Abfang of the Nongprue Police was notified of the incident at 5:00 P.M. on Friday (November 3rd) at a house in an eastern housing estate in Nongprue, Banglamung. Police, emergency responders, and the Pattaya News arrived at the scene to find blood stains in front of the house. Six bullet cartridges were found on the ground nearby.
