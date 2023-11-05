}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Couple Injured, 3 Kids Flee in Terror From Brazen Daylight Shooting and Kidnapping Attempt in Pattaya

November 5, 2023
A street in Nongprue, Banglamung District in Chonburi

A street in Nongprue, Banglamung District in Chonburi. Photo: rayhol. CC BY-SA 3.0.

A couple were injured from gunshot wounds while three kids fled in terror after an unknown male suspect opened fire at them in what Nongprue police are calling a debt-related incident over the weekend.

14-year-old boy kills two people at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok

As of today, November 6th, 2023, the suspect is still at large.

Lieutenant Colonel Jeerasak Abfang of the Nongprue Police was notified of the incident at 5:00 P.M. on Friday (November 3rd) at a house in an eastern housing estate in Nongprue, Banglamung. Police, emergency responders, and the Pattaya News arrived at the scene to find blood stains in front of the house. Six bullet cartridges were found on the ground nearby.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

