Unpaid brokerage fee believed to be behind Korat shopping mall mass shooting

Unpaid brokerage fee believed to be behind Korat shopping mall mass shooting1 min read
An unsettled brokerage fee from real estate deal is believed to be the motive behind Sgt. Maj Jakrapanth Thomma’s shooting rampage, according to a Thai PBS investigation.
Jakrapanth doubled as a broker for Mrs. Anong Mitchan, a real estate developer and mother-in-law of his commander, Colonel Ananrote Krasae.
The investigation found that Jakrapanth had persuaded his army colleagues to buy houses or land from Mrs. Anong and earned substantial brokerage fees from her. He had received all but the last payment, said to be about 50,000 baht, for which he had repeatedly asked her.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World