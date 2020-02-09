Unpaid brokerage fee believed to be behind Korat shopping mall mass shooting





An unsettled brokerage fee from real estate deal is believed to be the motive behind Sgt. Maj Jakrapanth Thomma’s shooting rampage, according to a Thai PBS investigation.

Jakrapanth doubled as a broker for Mrs. Anong Mitchan, a real estate developer and mother-in-law of his commander, Colonel Ananrote Krasae.

The investigation found that Jakrapanth had persuaded his army colleagues to buy houses or land from Mrs. Anong and earned substantial brokerage fees from her. He had received all but the last payment, said to be about 50,000 baht, for which he had repeatedly asked her.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



