PHUKET: At least two people died and up to 22 people were injured in a speedboat collision off Phuket’s east coast this morning (Feb 10).

Reports place the accident in the channel linking Phuket’s two main marinas with the the bay on the east side of the island at about 8:15am.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

