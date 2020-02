Death toll in the Nakhon Ratchasima shooting rampage has increased to 30 and the number of injured is 58, with 30 of them still in hospital, according to Nakhon Ratchasima governor Wichien Chantharanothai.

Of the 30 fatalities, including the gunman, Jakrapanth Thomma, he said that officials have managed to notify the families of 28 victims.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts