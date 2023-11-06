Two young foreigners killed and one injured in fatal collision in Phuket
At 1:00 AM, on November 5th, 2023, the Chalong police officers received an accident report in front of the Friendship Beach Resort, Mueang, Phuket.
At the accident scene, according to the Rawai rescue report, there was one sedan and one motorcycle found heavily damaged.
Ms. Irina Pustovalova, a 41-year-old Russian car driver, suffered a minor injury and was treated for the wound at the scene of the accident before being transferred to the Vachira Phuket Hospital.
