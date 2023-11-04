Russian Man Causes Multiple-Motorcycle Collision Late Night in Pattaya, Refuses Alcohol Test and Tries to Escape

At 2:00 AM, on November 4th, 2023, Pattaya City police officers received a multiple-motorcycle collision report in Bang Lamung, Chonburi.

The Pattaya City rescue team was dispatched to the incident scene on Pattaya Third Road and joined by The Pattaya News team and found three motorcycles crashed on an intersection road with four minor injuries.

One of the victims, Mr. Santichai Limtrakul, a 32-year-old mobile app taxi rider, reportedly said to the rescue team that he was stopping at the intersection to cross the road with his foreign passenger and another motorcyclist, Ms. Sabaporn Kongcharoen, 26, waiting beside him. Suddenly, a Russian man allegedly crashed his motorcycle into Santichai and Sabaporn.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

The Pattaya News

