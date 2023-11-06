Kalasin Concert Shooting Claims Two Lives Including a 12-Year-Old Boy
At 1:00 AM, on November 4th, 2023, Nong Kung Si police officers received a shooting incident report at a northeastern-style concert in Nong Kung Si, Kalasin. There were two casualties and one serious injury reported.
A rescue team and Nong Kung Si medical personnel were dispatched to the incident scene and found two persons who were shot critically and a 12-year-old boy found dead.
By Adam Judd
TPNNational
