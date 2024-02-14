PM2.5 Prompts Bangkok to Announce Work From Home (WFH)

Pollution in Thailand. Smoke haze on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok.
BANGKOK, Feb 14 (TNA) – Bangkok has announced Work From Home (WFH) on February 15-16, urging cooperation from both public and private sectors to escalate health protection measures against PM2.5 dust pollution.

Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, declared that state agencies under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will implement WFH for two days and seek cooperation from a network of 151 entities (with 60,279 personnel).

