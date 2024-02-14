Blinken backs Thai proposal for humanitarian corridor in Myanmar

WASHINGTON (NNT) – US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has expressed support for Thailand’s proposal to establish a humanitarian corridor along its border with Myanmar, highlighting Thailand’s crucial role in the region. The support came during discussions with Foreign Affairs Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara where they covered security, economic issues, and Thailand’s humanitarian efforts concerning the crisis in Myanmar.

Thailand Aims to Ensure Upgrade in Trafficking Report Status

The meeting highlighted the United States’ interest in ASEAN and its recognition of Thailand’s strategic significance. Blinken’s backing for the humanitarian corridor initiative indicates a readiness from the US to assist Thailand in addressing the Myanmar situation, with plans for further collaboration anticipated.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Krajangwit Johjit

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!