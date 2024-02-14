Nong Khai Authorities Seize 20 Heroin Bars Worth 20 Million Baht

At 1:20 PM, on February 12th, 2024, Mueang Nong Khai police and relevant agencies held a press conference on an arrest of a massive lot of 20 heroin bars stashed inside three Chinese ceramic doll statues worth more than 20 million baht at the First Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge, Nong Khai.

According to a report by the police, at 10:45 AM, the same day, two Lao nationalities drove a six-wheel truck to the First Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge Checkpoint. Thai customs officers searched the truck and found suspicious boxes. The contents inside the boxes first appeared to be Chinese ceramic doll statues, the Thai customs officers then examined the doll statues through an X-ray machine.

By Kittisak Phalaharn
The Pattaya News

