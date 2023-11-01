}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Heavy Storm Halts Naga Fireball Festival in Nong Khai

Heavy Storm Halts Naga Fireball Festival in Nong Khai

TN November 1, 2023 0
The Nagas are a divine race of half-human, half-serpent beings

The Nagas are a divine race of half-human, half-serpent beings. Photo: icon0com / PxHere.

At 4:30 PM, on October 30th, 2023, at the Naga Fireball Festival, Mekong River, Nong Khai, a heavy storm caused bamboo naga structures to fall apart. Nobody was harmed as the event had not yet started.

DSI Arrests Member of Commercial Surrogacy Gang in Nong Khai

The strong gales and heavy rains that lasted more than 30 minutes caused the event to be put on hold for the day. The stalls and tents were blown away while many merchants attempted to collect their belongings to safety hurriedly.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational

