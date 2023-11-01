Heavy Storm Halts Naga Fireball Festival in Nong Khai
At 4:30 PM, on October 30th, 2023, at the Naga Fireball Festival, Mekong River, Nong Khai, a heavy storm caused bamboo naga structures to fall apart. Nobody was harmed as the event had not yet started.
The strong gales and heavy rains that lasted more than 30 minutes caused the event to be put on hold for the day. The stalls and tents were blown away while many merchants attempted to collect their belongings to safety hurriedly.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational
