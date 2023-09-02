DSI Arrests Member of Commercial Surrogacy Gang in Nong Khai
BANGKOK, Sept 1 (TNA) – The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) launched a crackdown on illegal surrogacy involved in arranging Thai women for surrogacy, prior to sending babies abroad.
DSI assistant spokesperson Mr. Atsadawut Sripita and head of the DSI’s department of foreign affairs and transnational crime Pol.Capt.Tinnawut Silapat disclosed the raids at Bangkok’s hospitals and the arrest of a member of commercial surrogacy gang in Nong Khai province.
