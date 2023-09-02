DSI Arrests Member of Commercial Surrogacy Gang in Nong Khai

BANGKOK, Sept 1 (TNA) – The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) launched a crackdown on illegal surrogacy involved in arranging Thai women for surrogacy, prior to sending babies abroad.

Japanese businessman wins custody of 13 children born to Thai surrogates

DSI assistant spokesperson Mr. Atsadawut Sripita and head of the DSI’s department of foreign affairs and transnational crime Pol.Capt.Tinnawut Silapat disclosed the raids at Bangkok’s hospitals and the arrest of a member of commercial surrogacy gang in Nong Khai province.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts