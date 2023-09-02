DSI Arrests Member of Commercial Surrogacy Gang in Nong Khai

Pickup trucks in Phon Phisai District, Nong Khai

Pickup trucks in Phon Phisai District, Nong Khai. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล.

BANGKOK, Sept 1 (TNA) – The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) launched a crackdown on illegal surrogacy involved in arranging Thai women for surrogacy, prior to sending babies abroad.

Japanese businessman wins custody of 13 children born to Thai surrogates

DSI assistant spokesperson Mr. Atsadawut Sripita and head of the DSI’s department of foreign affairs and transnational crime Pol.Capt.Tinnawut Silapat disclosed the raids at Bangkok’s hospitals and the arrest of a member of commercial surrogacy gang in Nong Khai province.

