Phuket Taxi Drivers Protest 40 Baht Public Transport Project

Taxi drivers in Patong filed a letter to the Patong Mayor after they found out about plans to allow a 40 Baht flat fee public transport service project around Patong.

Phuket Taxi Argument Over 44 Baht Fare Difference with Foreign Passenger Goes Viral, Driver Apologizes

Hundreds of Tuk Tuks, motorbikes, and taxi drivers in Patong gathered in force at the Patong Municipality. They filed a letter to the Patong Mayor expressing that local taxi drivers do not agree with the project that the municipality is considering.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts