Phuket Taxi Drivers Protest 40 Baht Public Transport Project

TN November 1, 2023 0
Tuk tuk taxi on Phuket Beach road.

Tuk tuk taxi on Phuket Beach road. Photo: VasenkaPhotography / flickr.

Taxi drivers in Patong filed a letter to the Patong Mayor after they found out about plans to allow a 40 Baht flat fee public transport service project around Patong.

Phuket Taxi Argument Over 44 Baht Fare Difference with Foreign Passenger Goes Viral, Driver Apologizes

Hundreds of Tuk Tuks, motorbikes, and taxi drivers in Patong gathered in force at the Patong Municipality. They filed a letter to the Patong Mayor expressing that local taxi drivers do not agree with the project that the municipality is considering.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

