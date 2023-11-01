Phuket Taxi Drivers Protest 40 Baht Public Transport Project
Taxi drivers in Patong filed a letter to the Patong Mayor after they found out about plans to allow a 40 Baht flat fee public transport service project around Patong.
Hundreds of Tuk Tuks, motorbikes, and taxi drivers in Patong gathered in force at the Patong Municipality. They filed a letter to the Patong Mayor expressing that local taxi drivers do not agree with the project that the municipality is considering.
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
