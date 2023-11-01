Chiang Mai pub raid finds 242 underage customers

Five senior Chiang Mai police officers recently reinstated after being transferred to inactive posts over an illegal casino have again been suspended, following a raid on a pub.

Pattaya GoGo Bar Raid Finds Suspected Gamblers and Alleged Illegal Migrant Workers Say Police

They were returned to inactive posts on Wednesday after local officials found an unlicensed pub operating after hours and serving hundreds of underage customers on Tuesday night, again within their jurisdiction.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts