Phuket Taxi Argument Over 44 Baht Fare Difference with Foreign Passenger Goes Viral, Driver Apologizes

TN July 18, 2023 0
Nightlife in Patong, Phuket

Bangla Road and nightlife of Patong Beach, Phuket. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




A taxi rider damaged a fence after he got angry with a foreign passenger over an argument about a 44 baht fare difference in Patong.

A video clip went viral on social media on Sunday (July 16th). The video clip appeared to show a male taxi rider arguing and trying to attack his unidentified male foreign passenger in front of a house. The taxi driver kicks a fence in front of the house before giving the passenger the middle finger and then went away.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



