LGBTQ+ couples in Thailand register their marriages on Valentine’s Day

LGBTQ is an acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer
Many LGBT+ couples went to the Jewellery Trade Centre (JTC) on Silom Road in Bang Rak district today, to register their union on Valentine’s Day.

They were among about 800 couples who signed up online to express their wish to register their marriage at the Bang Rak district office, but the site for registration this year was moved to the JTC, which is more convenient and spacious.

