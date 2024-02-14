Thai Airways confirms order for 45 Boeing aircrafts

Thai Airways International confirmed on Wednesday that it had placed an order with Boeing for at least 45 aircraft, giving the US planemaker a much-needed boost as it grapples with intense scrutiny following an accident on an Alaska Airlines flight earlier this year.

Thai Airways Targets 2025 Relisting

THAI, emerging from a major restructuring, said its order includes an option to purchase more jets. The new aircraft will be added to the fleet between 2027 and 2033 and the deal will not affect ongoing repayment plans under its debt rehabilitation process, it said in a statement.

Full story: Bangkok Post

