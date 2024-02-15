Bangkok Ranks among Top 10 Most Polluted Cities

Pollution in Bangkok.
BANGKOK, Feb 15 (TNA) – The haze situation remains concerning as Bangkok ranks among the top 10 major cities globally with the worst pollution.

PM2.5 Prompts Bangkok to Announce Work From Home (WFH)

Across the country, air pollution exceeds standards in 56 provinces.

According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s air quality data, as of 7:00 a.m. today (February 15), the PM2.5 level ranged from 53.3 to 87.5 micrograms per cubic meter, with an average of 69.1 micrograms per cubic meter, showing a decreasing trend compared to the same period yesterday.

