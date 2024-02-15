Body of Missing British Man Found after Kayak Accident in Cheow Lan Lake

The Cheow Lan Lake in the Khao Sok National Park
A British tourist who had gone missing following a kayak accident at the Rajjaprabha Dam in the Baan Ta Khun district was tragically found dead.

British Tourist Missing after Kayak Accident in Khao Sok

The Surat Thani Public Relations Office told the Phuket Express that on Wednesday (February 14th) the body of Mr. Gowribalan Shanghaman, 24, British national was found floating at the Rajjaprabha Dam. His body was recovered before being taken to a local hospital.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

