Two Scottish Suspects at Large Following Murder in Bangkok

At 11:15 PM on February 13th, 2024, the Lumpini police received a report of a murder involving a Myanmar national at an apartment located in Soi Sukhumvit 4, Khlong Toei, Bangkok. Two Scottish suspects remained at large as the police investigation commenced.

According to statements by the victim’s mother who was at the scene of the crime, whose identity was withheld by the police, her son had been engaged in business dealings with two Scottish individuals, identified only as Mr. John and Mr. William. The victim allegedly was asked by John and William to borrow 5 million baht, leading to the murder.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational

