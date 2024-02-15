Ufun pyramid scheme suspect arrested at Nakhon Ratchasima temple

A Buddhist nun has been arrested in Nakhon Ratchasima after more than two years on the run for alleged involvement in the infamous Ufun international pyramid scheme, which duped people out of more than 10 billion baht.

Officers from the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) apprehended the nun, known as Mingkhwan, at a temple in tambon Kritsana of Sikhiu district, the Central Investigation Bureau said on Thursday.

