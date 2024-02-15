Thailand’s DSI Launches MAST App to Fight Human Trafficking

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has launched the MAST Human Intelligence App, a mobile application aimed at combating human trafficking by facilitating the reporting of malicious incidents and protecting labor rights.

Arrest of Chinese beggar in Bangkok opens human trafficking investigation

Developed by Mast Human Co., Ltd., the application includes features such as an emergency alert button, location tracking for incident reporting, workplace reviews by laborers, and a platform for legal complaints. With the slogan “Having this app is like having DSI by your side,” MAST is designed to be a comprehensive tool for labor rights protection.

Krajangwit Johjit
National News Bureau of Thailand

