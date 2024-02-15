Corrections officials to meet Thaksin as he leaves Police General Hospital

Convicted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra will be handed over to officials from the Corrections Department when he is discharged from the Police General Hospital, tentatively this Sunday, said Pol Col Sirikul Srisa-nga, spokesperson for the hospital.

Rally against Thaksin Shinawatra’s release, warning of larger protests

She said that the hospital is yet to be notified by the Corrections Department about the exact timing of Thaksin’s discharge, adding that other people, even Thaksin’s family members, are not allowed to receive the convict.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!